GNM Entrance Exam Temporarily Suspended Due to Floods

The General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) entrance exam, originally scheduled for July 14, has been temporarily suspended. This decision comes in light of the recent severe flood situation affecting the region.
The Registrar of Srimanta Sankardev University of Health Sciences announced the postponement, stating that the safety and well-being of the candidates are of utmost priority. The university is closely monitoring the situation and will announce a new exam date once conditions improve.
Candidates are advised to stay updated through official channels for further information. The authorities have assured that every effort will be made to reschedule the exam at the earliest possible date, keeping in mind the convenience and preparedness of the aspirants.
The floods have caused widespread disruption, and the university's decision to postpone the exam underscores the severity of the situation.