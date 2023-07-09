Assam Govt Releases Rs 96.21 Cr as School Grants to 40,970 LP, UP Schools

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said that the state government has released Rs. 96.21 crore as School Grants to 40,970 Lower Primary (LP) and Upper Primary (UP) schools on Sunday.
The education minister further stated that grants to as many as 11,480 schools have been held back as some teachers from these schools did not updated their staff profiles in the Siksha Setu portal adding that the grants will be released to these schools after they update their profiles.
Taking to Twitter, he said, “Assam Government has released Rs. 96.21 crore as School Grants to 40,970 Lower Primary and Upper Primary schools today. Grants to 11,480 schools have been held back as some teachers from these schools have not updated their staff profiles in the Siksha Setu portal. Once they update, grants will be released.”
The minister informed that out of 2,42,114 teaching and non-teaching staff in 45,983 government and provincialised schools, 2,08,531 teachers have updated their profile in Siksha Setu while 33,583 are yet to update their profiles.
Pegu said, “We have a total of 2,42,114 teaching and non-teaching staff in 45,983 Govt and provincialised schools. Out of these, 2,08,531 teachers have updated their profile in Siksha Setu and 33583 (25117 in Elementary and 7466 of Secondary Schools) staff are yet to update their profile. I request to update asap.”