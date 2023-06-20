Ranoj Pegu Responds To Non-Cooperation Of Teachers On Siksha Setu App

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu has expressed his concerns regarding the non-cooperation of teachers on the Siksha Setu App, stating that everyone must contribute and cooperate on the platform.
The Minister emphasized the importance of teachers fulfilling their responsibilities and said, "Taking the salary without fulfilling duties raises serious concerns."
In response to the lack of cooperation, show-cause notices have been issued to teachers from various schools, including Nalbari.
The minister highlighted the need for an explanation from non-cooperative teachers, saying, "Without understanding the reasons behind their non-cooperation, it becomes challenging for me to take appropriate action."
The minister brought out the topic of long-standing absence of headmasters in schools for the past 70 years. Senior teachers have been entrusted with headmaster responsibilities and have been acknowledged for the same, he said.
However, he assured that the government is actively working to address the issue and find a solution.
The Minister further stated that "We are a positive government, and we are determined to resolve this problem."
He also acknowledged legal hurdles but assured that efforts are underway to overcome them. The minister assured teachers that good news awaits them, but also urged them to adhere to deadlines.
Earlier in May, the Assam State Primary Teacher's Association (ASPTA) announced that teachers from 36,000 schools across the state will be returning the tablets which were earlier provided by the Assam Government for both students and teachers in order to have access to high-quality digital resources that promote active learning.
The move came as a form of protest against the government's alleged disregard for the non-cooperation of primary teachers and their demands for the creation of the post of headmaster in primary schools.
The association accused the government of failing to address their concerns, despite several rounds of discussions.