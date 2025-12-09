Grade IV Student Rongjikmik Raidongia Excels at National LEAD Championship

The down town school, Guwahati has proudly announced that Rongjikmik Raidongia, a talented Grade IV student, has secured the Runners-up position at the prestigious National Championship organized by the LEAD Group.

The championship, held at the Lohia Lions Auditorium in Guwahati, brought together young participants from across India to compete, collaborate and showcase their skills. In this highly competitive environment, Rongjikmik impressed audiences and judges alike with his confidence, focus and exceptional performance, earning well-deserved recognition on a national stage.

The school community has lauded his achievement, noting that Rongjikmik’s success reflects not only his dedication but also the consistent guidance and academic support provided by his teachers and parents. His accomplishment, they added, serves as a source of encouragement for fellow students and underscores the school’s commitment to nurturing young talent from the foundational years.

The down town school has extended heartfelt congratulations to Rongjikmik Raidongia and wished him continued success and many more achievements in the future.