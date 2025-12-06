Assam down town University Hosts EduElevate 2.0 to Empower Northeast’s Education Sector

Assam Down Town University successfully hosted the second edition of EduElevate – Northeast Educators Conclave 2025 at Radisson Blu, Guwahati, bringing together leading educationists, academicians, industry experts and policymakers to deliberate on student development, mental well-being and the future of higher education in an era shaped by artificial intelligence and rapid technological transformation.

The conclave began with an inaugural ceremony and traditional lamp-lighting, marking the formal opening of a day-long series of knowledge-sharing sessions and panel discussions focusing on redefining education for a new generation of learners in the Northeast.

Focus on Student Well-being and Mental Health

The keynote address was delivered by Dr Dimpy Mahanta, Head and Associate Professor, Department of Psychology, Cotton University, who highlighted the crucial responsibility of academic institutions in fostering student well-being, resilience and emotional intelligence, alongside academic excellence.

This was followed by the first panel discussion, moderated by Dr Manjusha Deka Saikia, Associate Professor, Programme of Psychology, Faculty of Humanities & Social Sciences, Assam Down Town University. The panel brought together eminent experts, including:

Prof. Saswati Choudhury, Professor & Acting Director, Omeo Kumar Das Institute of Social Change and Development

Dr Mythili Hazarika, Clinical Psychologist and Associate Professor, Guwahati Medical College

Arup Kumar Baishya, Social Entrepreneur, Acumen Fellow – India

Sandeep Gulia, Zonal Academic Excellence Director (North & East), LEAD Group

The discussion stressed the urgent need for awareness-driven institutional policies, clinician-led interventions, compassionate learning environments, and collaborative community support systems to address the holistic mental and emotional well-being of students.

Aligning Higher Education with AI and Emerging Job Markets

The second panel, moderated by Dr Sunandan Baruah, Director – Innovation, Startup and Acceleration at Assam Down Town University, examined the theme:

“Future-Proofing India’s Workforce: Aligning HEIs with AI-Driven Job Markets and Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

This high-impact session featured industry voices, including:

Rohit Gupta, Co-Founder, College Vidya

Ankit Shyamsukha, CEO, ICA EduSkills

Rajiv Agarwal, CEO, EduVerse

Manish Kumar, AVP – Customer Success, Meritto

Prasenjit Chanda, Deputy General Manager & Project Head, L&T

Panellists emphasised the integration of technology-enabled learning, the introduction of AI-driven curricula, the enhancement of industry collaboration, and the development of future-ready skills to make students globally competitive while supporting India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat vision.

They collectively underlined that higher education institutions must move faster in adapting to new-age technologies and strengthening practical, industry-oriented competencies among students.

AdtU Excellence Awards 2025 Announced

The conclave concluded with the prestigious AdtU Excellence Awards, recognising outstanding contributions to education across the region:

EduElevate School of the Year Award (₹1,00,000):

PM SHRI Nilbagan Model HS School, Hojai

EduElevate Teacher of the Year Award (₹50,000):

Prasenjit Sarma, Barpeta

EduElevate Emerging School Award:

Vidya: The Living School, Dhemaji

The award ceremony was followed by a vote of thanks and a networking lunch, allowing participants to exchange ideas and explore future collaborations.

Also Read: AICTE, MIC & Assam Down Town University Host IDE Bootcamp for District Education Officers