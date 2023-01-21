7 Greatest Leaders the World have ever seen

1. Mahatma Gandhi (1869-1948)

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, better known by his pen name, Mahatma Gandhi, is revered as a national hero. Gandhi, a social reformer and leader of the Indian Independence Movement, was the first to introduce the concept of nonviolent resistance, also known as Satyagraha. In 1915, he returned to India after leading a civil disobedience movement among South Africa's Indian population. He boarded a train in India and traveled to different regions to learn about the plight of farmers, peasants, and urban workers so he could organize protests on their behalf. When he took over the Indian National Congress in 1921, he quickly became the organization's most famous leader and a national hero in India. In 1930, he led the Dandi Salt March, and in 1942, he led the Quit India Movement. He also fought for the rights of the untouchables, helping to rebrand them as "Harijan," which means "children of God." Gandhi also contributed extensively to a number of newspapers, and the spinning wheel, which he used to symbolize the importance of independence for India, came to be widely recognized as a symbol of Gandhi and the Indian independence movement.