Top 10 Biggest Railway Stations in India as of 2024

With a network size of 1.2 lakh kilometers, Indian Railways is the fourth-largest in the world. The Indian Railways primarily offer three different services to the general public: express trains, mail express trains, and passenger trains. Passenger trains have the lowest fares when it comes to fares, while Mail Express trains have the highest fares. Express train fares, however, fall somewhere in the middle. In this post, we will be going into detail about some of the biggest railway stations in India.
The concept of building a railway network in British India was first put forth in 1832. Although rail travel was still in its infancy in Britain at the time, the East India Company was aware of the advantages of creating a vast rail network. Lord Hardinge, the Governor-General of India, finally permitted private businessmen to build a rail system in 1844 after a protracted decade of inaction. By the year 1845, the "East Indian Railway Company" and the "Great Indian Peninsula Railway" had been established.
As planned, India's first train journeyed from Bori Bunder in Bombay (now Mumbai) to Thane, a distance of about 34 kilometers, on April 16, 1853. Fast forwarding to 2023, the Indian railways have developed a lot now. New trains have been introduced with better facilities and additional features.
Now we simply cannot mention the name of one big railway station that is bigger than every single one of them out there. Based on different aspects, we have significant railway stations that deserve special mention:
Opened: 1887
Station code: CSMT
Location: Fort, Mumbai, Maharashtra
No. of platforms: 18
Daily crowd: 700,000+
Connectivity: Linked to all major cities in India by rail and air; connected to Mumbai Metro.
Local Attractions: Gateway of India, Elephanta Caves, Taj Mahal Palace Hotel.
Formerly known as Victoria Terminus, this UNESCO World Heritage Site is one of the most iconic railway stations in India, known for its Gothic architecture and historic significance. It is a major hub for local and long-distance trains in Mumbai.
The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus is one of the biggest railway station in India. Frederick William Stevens designed the station in the style of Victorian Italianate Gothic Revival architecture; he intended it to be a modern analogue to the classically inspired architecture of India. The station, located to the south of the original Bori Bunder railway station, was built between 1878 and 1887, the latter year marking the half-centennial of Queen Victoria's reign. It was renamed "Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus" (station code CST) in March 1996 to honor the Maratha Empire's namesake and founder, Emperor Chhatrapati Shivaji.
Opened: 1854
Station code: HWH
Location: Howrah, West Bengal
No. of platforms: 23
Daily crowd: Over 1 million
Connectivity: Connected to all major cities in India by rail.
Local Attractions: Howrah Bridge, Princep Ghat, Belur Math, etc.
Howrah Junction is the oldest and busiest railway station in India, located in Kolkata, West Bengal. Known for its historical significance and architectural beauty, it connects eastern India with the rest of the country, making it an important transportation hub.
When it comes to Indian train stations, Howrah Junction Railway Station is the biggest. It has 23 platforms. There are five major railway terminals that serve the greater Kolkata area, which includes Kolkata and its twin city, Howrah. More than a million passengers pass through the station every day, and 600 passenger trains utilize the station's 23 platforms. 1373 stations across India are directly connected to Howrah Railway Station. Hence, Howrah Junction is one of the busiest railway stations in terms of total passenger footfalls.
Opened: 1869
Station code: SDAH
Location: Sealdah, Kolkata, West Bengal
No. of platforms: 21
Daily crowd: Over 1.2 million
Connectivity: Well-connected to major Indian cities by rail; also served by Kolkata Metro.
Local Attractions: Victoria Memorial, Howrah Bridge, Indian Museum.
Sealdah Station is one of the busiest railway stations in India, handling a massive daily footfall. It plays a critical role in suburban transport, and with the upcoming Kolkata Metro Line 2, it is set to become even more vital.
Opened: 1873
Station code: MAS
Location: Periyamet, Chennai, Tamil Nadu
No. of platforms: 22 (17 for main lines, 5 for suburban trains)
Daily crowd: 350,000
Connectivity: Connected to major Indian cities by rail; served by Chennai Metro.
Local Attractions: Marina Beach, Kapaleeshwarar Temple, Fort St. George.
Chennai Central is the main gateway connecting southern India with other parts of the country. Its impressive architecture makes it a landmark in Tamil Nadu's capital, facilitating both suburban and interstate travel.
Opened: 1926
Station code: NDLS
Location: Paharganj, New Delhi
No. of platforms: 16
Daily crowd: 500,000+
Connectivity: Connected to major Indian cities by rail; connected to Delhi Metro.
Local Attractions: India Gate, Qutub Minar, Rashtrapati Bhavan.
New Delhi Railway Station is the busiest station in northern India, serving as a hub for the Rajdhani Express trains. Its strategic location and excellent connectivity make it crucial for both domestic and international travelers.
Opened: 1866
Station code: ADI
Location: Kalupur, Ahmedabad, Gujarat
No. of platforms: 12
Daily crowd: 300,000+
Connectivity: Connected to major cities by rail; served by Ahmedabad Metro.
Local Attractions: Sabarmati Ashram, Akshardham Temple, Kankaria Lake.
Ahmedabad Junction is the largest railway station in Gujarat, and a key stop for trains connecting western India with the rest of the country. It serves both passenger and freight services, making it a vital transport hub in the state.
Opened: 1900
Station code: KGP
Location: Paschim Medinipur, West Bengal
No. of platforms: 12
Daily crowd: 50,000
Connectivity: Connected to major Indian cities by rail.
Local Attractions: IIT Kharagpur, Kharagpur Science Centre, Midnapore Fort.
Kharagpur Junction is famous for having one of the longest railway platforms in the world. It serves as a gateway to South Eastern Railways and is crucial for freight traffic in eastern India.
Opened: 1930
Station code: CNB
Location: Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh
No. of platforms: 10
Daily crowd: 200,000
Connectivity: Well-connected to all major cities in India by rail.
Local Attractions: Kanpur Memorial Church, Nana Rao Park, ISKCON Temple.
Kanpur Central is one of the busiest railway stations in northern India. It plays a critical role in connecting various regions, with most long-distance trains stopping here.
Opened: 1859
Station code: ALD
Location: Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh
No. of platforms: 12
Daily crowd: 150,000+
Connectivity: Connected to major Indian cities; served by Prayagraj Bus Terminal.
Local Attractions: Triveni Sangam, Anand Bhavan, Allahabad Fort.
Formerly known as Allahabad Junction, Prayagraj is a key station on the North Central Railway. Its importance is enhanced during religious events like the Kumbh Mela, attracting a massive influx of travelers.
Opened: 1888
Station code: BZA
Location: Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh
No. of platforms: 10
Daily crowd: 200,000+
Connectivity: Connected to major Indian cities by rail; served by Vijayawada Airport.
Local Attractions: Kanaka Durga Temple, Prakasam Barrage, Gandhi Hill.
Vijayawada Junction is one of the busiest railway stations in southern India. It is a key junction for trains traveling between the north, south, and east of India, facilitating smooth interstate travel.