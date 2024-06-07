Green Chapter Foundation Celebrated World Environment Day

On June 5, 2024, the Green Chapter Foundation (GCF) celebrated World Environment Day in collaboration with Sudarshan Public School, Khanapara. The daylong event commenced with Mrs. Binita Devi, the Principal of Sudarshan Public School, warmly welcoming the GCF members and students to a stimulating brainstorming session.
Dr. Dilip Kakoti, a former professor at Guwahati University and a GCF member, delivered the keynote address focusing on the theme "Land Restoration, Desertification, and Drought Resilience." The schoolchildren engaged the audience with recitations of self-composed poems, drama, and skits centered around the theme.
The event featured an interactive question-and-answer session, followed by the screening of a documentary film on environmental issues, showcasing the students' excellent grasp of climate-related topics. Their outstanding performances were a highlight of the program.
The celebrations also included a tree plantation drive within the school premises, emphasizing the importance of environmental stewardship. The day's events underscored the vital role of education in fostering a deeper understanding of environmental challenges among young minds.