GU Postpones Degree 6th Semester Exam Again, Check New Dates

The Gauhati University has postponed the degree sixth semester exam for all courses. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held from June 29 and is rescheduled from July 4.

The Deputy Commissioner of different districts are being requested by GU to extend necessary assistance through DDMAs for smooth conduct of the examination wherever required as most of the districts are inundated under flood water.

The university authority has also issued the exam routine which is available at https://notification.gauhati.ac.in/college/examination

The decision has been taken in view of the flood situation in different districts of the state.

This is the second time GU is postponing 6th semester exams. Earlier, these exams were scheduled to begin on June 25.

“It is also informed that as reflected in some media the university has not announced any alternative mode of examination,” it further reads.