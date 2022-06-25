Guwahati: AAP Workers Detained During Protest at Raj Bhawan

Police detained Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers during a protest at Raj Bhawan in Guwahati on Saturday. The AAP workers were protesting outside Raj Bhawan by sealing their mouths with black clothes against the flood situation in Assam.

They were about to submit a memorandum to Governor Professor Jagadish Mukhi regarding the flood issue.

According to police, they do not have permission to hold the protest and therefore they were detained by police.

However, the protestors alleged that the male police personnel also misbehaved with the female protestors.

Meanwhile, with 10 more persons who lost their lives due to the floods in Assam on Friday, the toll reached 117.

Over 33 lakh people are still reeling under flood waters.

A total of 33,03,316 people of 3,510 villages in 28 districts across 93 revenue circles have been affected by floods in the last 24 hours while 91658.49 hectares of crop areas have been destroyed.

Kopili and Brahmaputra Rivers are flowing above danger level.

Nearly 1.42 lakh people of 155 villages under the Raha revenue circle have been affected by the current wave of floods. Many flood-affected people have been taking shelter on National Highway 37, other roads, embankments, high lands after their homes were inundated by flood waters.

The flood situation in Kampur area in Nagaon district has slightly improved, but many areas under Kampur revenue circle are still under flood waters. The devastating flood damaged many houses, roads, bridges, and embankments in Kampur revenue circle areas.