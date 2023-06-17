Guwahati: Modern English School Launches Sports Academies

Modern English School (MES), in Guwahati’ Kahilipara on Saturday launched their Sports Academies - Basketball, Badminton, Cricket, Football, Chess Taekwondo and Yoga for the overall physical development of students.
Dr. B. Kalyan Chakravarthy, Principal Secretary, Department of Skill, Employment & Entrepreneurship, Govt. of Assam, was the Chief Guest in the occasion and Mahadev Deka, Former Mr. Universe was the Guest of Honour.
In a bid to felicitate their academic achievers of class III to XII, those who scored 90 percent and above, Modern English School observed its first Academic Day.
Speaking on the occasion, Principal Mrs. Jonali Das says, "Modern English School, Kahilipara, has always believed in overall development along with commitment to academic excellence of the students. On the occasion of first MES Academic Day, we are proud and happy to celebrate the academic achievements of our students as well as announce the launch of Sports Academies for overall development of our students.”
Modern English School, Kahilipara, Guwahati celebrated its annual Foundation Day on June 12. The joyous occasion marked 40 years of academic excellence and a strong commitment to nurturing young minds.