Guwahati: Modern English School Hosts CBSE's Far East Zone Taekwondo Tournament

Modern English School, Kahilipara in Guwahati hosts Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) Far East Zone Taekwondo Tournament 2022.
The three-day event kicked started on December 09 (Friday) and is scheduled to conclude on December 11 (Sunday).
The event was inaugurated in the presence of several eminent dignitaries, including Sri T. Mate, RO, CBSE, Mr. Mahadev Deka, Sports Enthusiast and Mr. Universe, 2009, Mr. Pankaj Das, Director, Modern English School.
Over 700 students from 128 schools have registered for the competition. The zone and national level competition received entries from four states, including Assam, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh and Odisha.
It is not the first time the school has organized a Taekwondo tournament. Earlier this year, the school organized the first All Assam Inter-School Taekwondo Championship 2022 with Kamrup Metro District Taekwondo Association.
The school supports sports and related activities for the overall development of students and prepares them for future opportunities.
Mrs. Jonali Das, Principal of Modern English School, said, "We are privileged to host this event on our premises and thank guests, students, teachers, and participating schools for gracing us with their presence. Our school promotes every sport and Taekwondo is one of them. It is a combat sport that teaches students more than just fighting.”
She added, "Along with the health benefits, it helps students develop life skills such as discipline and self-control. Taekwondo needs intensive training and focus, which help students align their minds with their bodies and better control their movements and reflexes. These learning help students to attain a successful life in the future."
Sport is integral to Modern English School's core curriculum, enabling students to develop sportsmanship, confidence, and leadership skills. Taekwondo promotes the overall development of a child with a strong focus on building character, proper technique, and self-discipline.