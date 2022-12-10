Guwahati: Modern English School Hosts CBSE's Far East Zone Taekwondo Tournament

Modern English School, Kahilipara in Guwahati hosts Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) Far East Zone Taekwondo Tournament 2022.

The three-day event kicked started on December 09 (Friday) and is scheduled to conclude on December 11 (Sunday).

The event was inaugurated in the presence of several eminent dignitaries, including Sri T. Mate, RO, CBSE, Mr. Mahadev Deka, Sports Enthusiast and Mr. Universe, 2009, Mr. Pankaj Das, Director, Modern English School.

Over 700 students from 128 schools have registered for the competition. The zone and national level competition received entries from four states, including Assam, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh and Odisha.

It is not the first time the school has organized a Taekwondo tournament. Earlier this year, the school organized the first All Assam Inter-School Taekwondo Championship 2022 with Kamrup Metro District Taekwondo Association.