Guwahati: Royal Global University Holds 5th Convocation

Royal Global University celebrated its 5th Convocation, awarding degrees to a total of 1,967 students. The ceremony saw 32 scholars receiving PhDs, 777 postgraduate degrees, and 1,093 undergraduate degrees.

During the convocation, notable honorary degrees were conferred on distinguished personalities: Padma Bhushan awardee Dr Naresh Trehan received a Doctor of Science, Yesh Darzi Thongchi was awarded a Doctor of Literature, Sanjeev Gobekka received a D.Litt., and advocate Mahesh Agarwal was conferred an LL.D.

The event was presided over by the Governor of Assam, Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Lakshman Prasad Acharya, and attended by Lok Sabha MP Kamakhya Prasad Das, Minister Bimal Bora, and Rajya Sabha member Dr Sudhanshu Trivedi. University Chancellor Dr A.K. Panchariya delivered the welcome address.

The convocation celebrated academic excellence and recognised contributions of distinguished personalities in various fields, reinforcing the university’s commitment to higher education and research.

