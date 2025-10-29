Royal Global University to Host 5th Convocation Ceremony on October 31

The Assam Royal Global University (RGU) is gearing up to host its 5th Convocation Ceremony on October 31, marking a significant milestone in its academic journey. The ceremony will be held at the university campus and presided over by Assam Governor and RGU Visitor Lakshman Prasad Acharya.

The convocation is expected to draw a high-profile gathering of dignitaries, including RGU Chancellor Dr. A. K. Pansari, Pro-Chancellor A. K. Modi, Vice Chancellor Prof. A. K. Buragohain, along with Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Sudhanshu Trivedi, Lok Sabha MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, Assam Education Minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu, and Industries and Commerce Minister Bimal Bora.

The details were shared during a press briefing held on the university campus. The conference was addressed by Prof. A. K. Buragohain, Vice Chancellor; Prof. Amarjyoti Choudhury, Emeritus Professor at the Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Centre for Creativity; Prof. Shiela Bora, senior academician and advisor to the IKS Cell; Dr. Diganta Munshi, Registrar (Administration); and Dr. D. N. Singh, Registrar (Academics).

Speaking to the media, Dr. Diganta Munshi announced that a total of 1,967 students will be conferred degrees this year, including 1,093 undergraduate, 777 postgraduate and integrated programme graduates, and 32 Ph.D. scholars. The Convocation Address will be delivered by Dr. Sudhanshu Trivedi.

This year’s ceremony will also honour meritorious students with 56 Gold Medals and 58 Silver Medals for academic distinction. In addition, two Chancellor’s Gold Medals and five special awards will be presented for excellence in fields such as literature, culture, community service, mentoring, and sports.

A key highlight of the convocation will be the conferment of honorary degrees (honoris causa) on four eminent personalities for their outstanding contributions in their respective fields:

Dr. Naresh Trehan – Padma Bhushan Awardee & Chairman and Managing Director, Medanta (Doctor of Science – D.Sc.)

Sanjiv Goenka – Chairman, RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group (Doctor of Letters – D.Litt.)

Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi – Padma Shri recipient and Sahitya Akademi Award-winning author (Doctor of Literature – D.Litt.)

Mahesh Agarwal – Eminent advocate & Managing Partner, Agarwal Law Associates (Doctor of Law – LL.D.)

Emphasising RGU’s focus on cultural integration, Prof. Buragohain stated that this year’s convocation will celebrate Arunachal Pradesh as the theme state, showcasing its rich ethnic and cultural heritage. RGU has been following the tradition of highlighting one Northeastern state each year to promote regional diversity.

Prof. Shiela Bora highlighted the university’s academic engagement in the fields of humanities and culture, while Prof. Amarjyoti Choudhury spoke about the growing role of the Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Centre for Creativity, which promotes interdisciplinary artistic and cultural initiatives at the university.

Founded as one of Northeast India’s leading private universities, RGU has expanded rapidly in recent years. The university now hosts over 8,500 students, including learners from 13 countries, and boasts more than 500 faculty members. It offers over 130 academic programmes under 24 schools of study. The campus is equipped with modern learning facilities, laboratories, and research infrastructure, emphasising both academic rigour and industry readiness.

With its 5th Convocation, RGU aims to reinforce its commitment to academic excellence, research innovation, and holistic development as it continues to build its legacy in higher education in Northeast India.

