Guwahati Set to Host 3rd 'India-Japan Education Conclave' on September 28

This announcement follows Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s recent meeting with a delegation from various Japanese universities. The meeting, which occurred alongside the signing of a Memorandum of Association (MoA) between IIT Guwahati and Airbus, focused on initiating a robust exchange program between universities in Assam and Japan. Chief Minister Sarma expressed his enthusiasm for further interactions, highlighting the region’s growing importance in Indo-Japan relations.