Guwahati Set to Host 3rd 'India-Japan Education Conclave' on September 28

The third edition of the “India-Japan Education Conclave” is set to take place in Guwahati on September 28, marking a significant milestone in the deepening Indo-Japan relations. Hosted at Cotton University, the event aims to strengthen educational and research ties between the two nations.
Education Minister Ranoj Pegu extended an invitation to educators, researchers, students, and stakeholders via social media, stating, “I invite all educators, researchers, students, and stakeholders for the ‘India-Japan Education Conclave on 28th September 2024, at Cotton University, Guwahati!’”
This announcement follows Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s recent meeting with a delegation from various Japanese universities. The meeting, which occurred alongside the signing of a Memorandum of Association (MoA) between IIT Guwahati and Airbus, focused on initiating a robust exchange program between universities in Assam and Japan. Chief Minister Sarma expressed his enthusiasm for further interactions, highlighting the region’s growing importance in Indo-Japan relations.
The conclave underscores Assam’s strategic role in the India-Japan partnership, reflecting the region’s increasing prominence in bilateral discussions driven by India’s Act East Policy (ARP) and Japan’s Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP) strategy.
Japan has become a key development partner in Northeast India, with major projects supported by the Asian Development Bank (ADB). Ongoing initiatives include the Guwahati Water Supply Project, Guwahati Sewage Project, a vocational training center for women in Kamrup, and the North East Road Network Connectivity Improvement Project.
The upcoming conclave is anticipated to further enhance collaboration in education, research, and development, reinforcing the strategic significance of the Northeast in Indo-Japan relations.