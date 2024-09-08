Assam Celebrates 98th Birth Anniversary of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika

Today, the state is abuzz with vibrant celebrations honoring the 98th birth anniversary of the legendary 'Sudhakantha' Dr. Bhupen Hazarika. Often referred to as the 'Bard of Brahmaputra,' Dr. Hazarika’s legacy is being commemorated with elaborate tributes and events across Assam.
The festivities, organized in collaboration with the Department of Cultural Affairs, Govt of Assam, and Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra Society, are spearheaded by the Bhupen Hazarika Cultural Trust.
The two-day celebration at Kalakshetra includes a series of events paying tribute to Hazarika’s remarkable contributions. This year’s observance also marks the beginning of preparations for the centenary celebration of his birth, with 99 birthday flags hoisted to commemorate this significant milestone.
The occasion saw the presence of several distinguished guests, including Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, who hoisted the main flag of the event, and former Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta. The celebrations were further enriched by the participation of prominent poets, actors, litterateurs, doctors, and journalists.
In addition to the Kalakshetra events, Bhupenda's 98th birth anniversary was also commemorated at his memorial in Jalukbari. This special program, organized by the Department of Cultural Affairs, featured the presence of Departmental Minister Bimal Bora and Secretary B. Kalyan Chakraborty.
Students from various colleges and universities joined the celebrations, which included a heartfelt rendition of Bhupenda's songs, highlighting the enduring impact of his artistry.
Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, born on September 8, 1926, in Tinsukia district, Assam, made an indelible mark as a musician, singer, composer, poet, and filmmaker.
His timeless melodies, including the poignant track ‘Dil Hoom Hoom Kare’ from the film Rudaali, continue to resonate deeply with audiences, showcasing his unparalleled ability to evoke emotion and capture the essence of his art.
Dr. Hazarika’s early life was distinguished by notable achievements. The eldest of ten siblings, his musical talent was recognized in childhood by Assamese luminaries Jyotiprasad Agarwala and Bishnu Prasad Rabha.
By age 13, he had already penned his first song, ‘Agnijugor Firingoti Moi’. He pursued higher education with distinction, earning his B.A. and M.A. in Political Science from Banaras Hindu University and a Ph.D. in Mass Communication from Columbia University, USA.
Dr. Hazarika’s career was marked by significant contributions to both music and cinema. Influenced by civil rights activist Paul Robeson, he composed ‘Bistirno Parore’, inspired by Robeson’s ‘Ol Man River’.
His directorial works include acclaimed films such as Shakuntala, Pratidhwani, and Lati-Ghati.
In addition to composing music for Assamese and Bengali films, he was a prominent playback singer for movies like Era Bator Sur and Shakuntala. His impact extended to Hindi cinema, where he served as a music director for films like Arop, Ek Pal, and Rudaali, earning the National Award for Best Music Director in 1993.
Throughout his lifetime, Dr. Hazarika received numerous prestigious awards, including the Padma Shri (1977), Dadasaheb Phalke Award (1992), Padma Bhushan (2001), Padma Vibhushan (2012, posthumously), and Bharat Ratna (2019, posthumously). He also held significant positions, such as Chairman of the Sangeet Natak Akademy and a member of the Assam Film Development Council.
As the state celebrates his birth anniversary today, Dr. Bhupen Hazarika’s legacy remains a testament to his extraordinary talent and profound impact on Indian music and film. His art continues to inspire and uplift, ensuring that his melodies will resonate for generations to come.