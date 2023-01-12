HBSE Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet: Highlights, Routines, Etc.
The HBSE Date Sheet 2023 was released yesterday, on 11th January 2023. Students of the HBSE Board can now streamline their preparation further by planning their routines better and according to the dates. However, the dates for the practical examinations have not been mentioned yet. They are anticipated to come out in January. The HBSE Board Exam 2023 for Class 10 will be conducted from February 27 to March 25, 2023, while for Class 12, it will be conducted from February 27 to March 28, 2023.
Exam Name: HBSE Class 10 Exam, HBSE Class 12 Exam
Board name: Haryana Board of School Examination
Timetable Release Date: January 11, 2023
Class 10 Exam Dates: February 27 to March 25, 2023
Class 12 Exam Dates: February 27 to March 28, 2023
Official Website: bseh.org.in
Steps to download HBSE Class 12, 10 date sheet 2023
For information on how to download the HBSE Class 12 and 10 date sheet for 2023, see the steps below:
Go to bseh.org.in to access the official website.
Go to the section labelled "Recent Announcements."
Once you have done that, click the link that says "HBSE 10th date sheet 2023" or "HBSE 10th date sheet 2023."
The schedule for the HBSE 10th and 12th grades in 2023 will appear as a PDF on your screen.
Save the PDF file to your computer or take a printout.