HBSE Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet: Highlights, Routines, Etc.

The HBSE Date Sheet 2023 was released yesterday, on 11th January 2023. Students of the HBSE Board can now streamline their preparation further by planning their routines better and according to the dates. However, the dates for the practical examinations have not been mentioned yet. They are anticipated to come out in January. The HBSE Board Exam 2023 for Class 10 will be conducted from February 27 to March 25, 2023, while for Class 12, it will be conducted from February 27 to March 28, 2023.

Exam Name: HBSE Class 10 Exam, HBSE Class 12 Exam

Board name: Haryana Board of School Examination

Timetable Release Date: January 11, 2023

Class 10 Exam Dates: February 27 to March 25, 2023

Class 12 Exam Dates: February 27 to March 28, 2023

Official Website: bseh.org.in