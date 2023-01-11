Education

UP Board Exam Date Sheet 2023 for Class 10th

UP High School timetable for the upcoming academic year 2022–2023
Pratidin Bureau

The UP High School timetable for the upcoming academic year 2022–2023 has been made public. The UPMSP has announced that affiliated centers will hold the annual class 10th exams in 2023 from February 16–March 3, 2023. 

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad Class 10 Exam 2023 Details:

How to View the UP Board Class 10 Time Table in PDF Format for 2023

Step 1: Go to upmsp.edu.in, which is the UPMSP's official website.

Step 2: Go to the Downloads section on the home page and look at the most recent information.

Step 3: Select the link that says "UPMSP Class 10th Timetable 2023."

Step 4: At this point, your screen will show the 2023 UP Board 10th schedule.

Step 5: Download the PDF of the exam days' schedule.

UP High School Board Exams Datesheet: UPMSP 10th Time Table 2023

We have also provided the complete data sheet of UP High School Board Exams below for your convenience:

