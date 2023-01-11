UP Board Exam Date Sheet 2023 for Class 10th

How to View the UP Board Class 10 Time Table in PDF Format for 2023

Step 1: Go to upmsp.edu.in, which is the UPMSP's official website.

Step 2: Go to the Downloads section on the home page and look at the most recent information.

Step 3: Select the link that says "UPMSP Class 10th Timetable 2023."

Step 4: At this point, your screen will show the 2023 UP Board 10th schedule.

Step 5: Download the PDF of the exam days' schedule.