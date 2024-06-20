Himanta Biswa Sarma Takes Stock Of Progress Of Assam Skill University

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday visited the upcoming Assam Skill University campus and took stock of the progress of construction works.
Taking to X, the Chief Minister's Office informed of the visit to Mangaldoi where the campus "with all modern amenities" is coming up. According to the CMO, the site is spread over a sprawling 250 bighas of land.
"To take stock of the progress of construction of the Assam Skill University in Mangaldai, HCM Dr @himantabiswa visited the site spread over 250 bighas of land," read the post.
It added, "The campus will be replete with all modern amenities and will impart courses aligning with the need of the 21st century. HCM instructed officials to ensure timely completion of work and beginning of academic functions from July 2025."
It may be noted that the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in 2021 approved a USD 112 million loan aimed at enhancing skills education and training in Assam through the establishment of the Assam Skill University (ASU).
Despite its rich natural resources and a significant young population, Assam has yet to fully realize its growth potential. The state's economy remains heavily reliant on low value-added, natural resource-based products and suffers from weak integration into global and regional value chains.
Additionally, Assam is vulnerable to natural hazards, which are expected to worsen due to climate change. Limited growth opportunities have led to significant out-migration for jobs and education, further aggravating the skills shortage in the state.
The creation of ASU is expected to address these challenges by providing advanced skills education and training, thereby enhancing the local workforce and fostering economic development in Assam.