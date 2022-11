Assam CM Attends Ceremonies For Upcoming Skill University

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday took part in a ceremonial Bhumi Pujan at the site for the upcoming Assam Skill University at Mangaldai in Darrang district.

A Rs 1,000-crore project, the upcoming state-of-the-art university, aimed at imparting multidisciplinary skill training, and being undertaken through financial assistance from Manila-headquartered Asian Development Bank, will be a first-of-its-kind in not just the State but in the entire eastern part of the country.

Addressing a public meeting correlating with the Bhumi Pujan ceremony, the Chief Minister exuded confidence Assam Skill University, when functional, would act as a catalyst in the endeavour of the current dispensation to transform Assam into one of the most progressive States on all fronts in the country.

Referring to human resources as one of the most valuable wealth of a nation, Chief Minister Sarma said, "the upcoming centre for imparting of skill training would contribute immensely towards the process of nation-building by preparing skilled employment-creators and employment-seekers in conjunction with the demand of time."

Expressing his gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ushering in a new era on the skill development front, CM Sarma said, "Assam Skill University would script a new chapter in the State's initiatives aimed at preparing its youths to make the maximum use of the opportunities a new and resurgent India offers".

"This centre for imparting of skill training will develop youths with skill proficiency and competency at different levels while catering to national and international standards, the Chief Minister said, adding it would also provide a platform for socio-economic progression and upward mobility to youths of the State," he added.

Stating that skilled human resources are one of the most important prerequisites to attract investments, the Chief Minister further added that Assam Skill University would ensure the availability of a workforce that would compel major investors from all over the country and abroad to look at the State as one of the most favourable investment destinations.