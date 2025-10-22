HS Final Exam 2026: Online Form Fill-Up from October 22, No Offline Forms – ASSEB

The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB), which was earlier called AHSEC, has declared that the Higher Secondary (HS) Final Examination 2026 will be conducted in February–March 2026. The Board has informed that the online form fill-up process will start from October 22 and continue up to November 25, 2025.

In an October 13 notification, the ASSEB Division-II ordered all junior colleges and schools to make sure that no student who is eligible is excluded from the application process. The Board made it clear that the form filling will be done only through the official online website, and no provision or offline submission of any kind will be entertained.

The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) will hold the HS Final Examination 2026 in February–March 2026.

Registration Rules and Eligibility

The Board has announced that the student's registration number shall be valid for five years from the year of registration. Those who fail to fill up within the deadline will not be permitted to appear for the 2026 HS Final Examination unless they carry out the process within the stipulated timeframe.

The notification also stated that students only from allowed and recognized institutions will be considered as normal candidates. Students studying in the academic session 2024–25 but without recognized institutional status will be classified as Institutional Private (IP) candidates and will have to pay extra IP fees. In the same way, if an institution is deprived of its recognition status, its students will also be classified under the IP category.

Fee Exemption for Economically Weaker Students

According to Government Notification No. E-238074/471 dated November 7, 2022, students who are appearing from government, provincialised and recognized venture institutions with parents' annual income of ₹2 lakh or less will be exempted from exam fees.

Betterment, Repeat and Compartmental Candidates Eligible

Separately, in a notice dated October 14, ASSEB permitted the following category candidates to apply:

Betterment / Re-appearance

Subject repeat

Compartmental

Certain subject candidates

Students choosing improvement will be permitted to take four subjects at most and may keep their previous marks for the other subjects. One single new mark sheet will be issued, and the old one has to be surrendered.

The Board cautioned that no change of scheme or subject will be permitted after the submission of forms.

Stringent Instructions to Institutions

Institutions have been asked to closely watch the online application process. Principals of institutions will be held accountable if a single deserving student is left behind, ASSEB warned.

The Board has asked schools and colleges to cooperate fully to ensure a hassle-free and timely submission process of forms.

