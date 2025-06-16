Re-Checking Brings Relief to 88 HSLC Candidates: ASSEB Releases Updated Scores

In a major update for students across Assam, the Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) has released the revised results of candidates who applied for re-checking of answer scripts for the HSLC Compartmental Examination 2025.
The latest notification includes:
-
A list of candidates whose results have improved after re-checking
-
The complete list of exam centres
-
A list of withheld results pending verification
This announcement is crucial for thousands of students seeking clarity and correction in their academic records.
HSLC 2025 Re-Checking Abstract: Key Highlights
|Criteria
|Numbers
|Applications for Re-checking
|6,139 (2,651 Male, 3,488 Female)
|Total Answer Scripts Re-examined
|11,424
|Candidates with Changed Marks
|548
|Candidates Whose Results Were Upgraded
|88
Following re-evaluation, 88 candidates have received upgraded results—either passing or earning a better division such as First, Second, or Third. This revision reaffirms ASSEB’s commitment to fair and transparent evaluation.
Full List of HSLC Compartmental Exam Centres, 2025
The Gazette includes a Centre Index with details of all 110 examination centres across 33 districts of Assam.
Withheld Results: 11 HSLC Candidates Await Final Declaration
As per the Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB), the results of the following 11 candidates have been withheld during the HSLC 2025 results declaration. These candidates’ outcomes are pending due to document verification and other procedural requirements.
The withheld results are referenced under notification No. ASSEB/D-1/Ex/Withheld Results/12/2024/50, dated April 11, 2025.
List of Candidates with Withheld Results
|Sl. No.
|Roll Code
|Roll Number
|1
|B25-0022
|0431
|2
|B25-0458
|0079
|3
|B25-0458
|0158
|4
|B25-0458
|0122
|5
|B25-0458
|0116
|6
|B25-0458
|0110
|7
|B25-0458
|0155
|8
|B25-0596
|0144
|9
|B25-0596
|0140
|10
|B25-0803
|0375
|11
|B25-0840
|0452
These students are advised to contact the Inspector of Schools with their relevant documents and appear physically for verification. Upon successful validation, their results will be declared accordingly.
What Students Should Do Now
If your result has changed after re-checking:
-
Submit your original Certificate-cum-Marksheet to your school head.
-
Collect your revised certificate from ASSEB Division-I’s Delivery Counter within 10 days of June 16.
How to Check Revised HSLC Results Online
Students can access their updated marks and division through:
-
Official Website: https://sebaonline.org
-
Mobile App: ASSEB Results (available on Google Play)
-
SMS/Marks Download: Enter Roll No. (e.g., C25-0001) on portal
📎 Note: Hard copies of certificates will be distributed by schools once ASSEB finalizes the printing process.
Transparency Ensured: Corrigendum If Errors Found
The board has assured that if any inadvertent errors are found in the result data, a corrigendum or addendum will be issued without delay, maintaining the credibility of the examination process.
For further information and a detailed summary of the results, please refer to the official PDF link provided below.
Also Read: Assam HSLC Compartmental Results 2025 to be Declared Tomorrow