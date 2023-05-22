HS Final Year Results Will Not Be Released Today: Ranoj Pegu

On a day when the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) released the High School Leaving Certificate (HSCL) results for the year 2023 there have been fake reports circulating that the results for Higher Secondary final exams will also be released today.
In light of that, Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu has clarified that the reports are false and the results for HS final exams will not be released today. He also asked people to not fall prey to such reports.
Taking to Twitter, Ranoj Pegu wrote, "There is a fake news in circulation that HS Final Exam results will be given today. Don’t heed to such fake news."
Earlier today, the HSLC 2023 results were declared by SEBA with a total of 3,01,879 candidates out of 4,15,323 candidates who had appeared for the exams, passing.
While, 94,912 students secured first division, 1,48,573 students secured second division and 58,394 secured third division. In addition, 18,653 students received star marks, 8,517 students bagged distinction marks in the examinations.
For those candidates who appeared in the exam, the results will be available on the following websites.
It may be noted that this year saw one of the highest passing percentages since the year 1992. In fact, 2023 results saw the second highest pass percentage recorded since 1992, according to SEBA. In 2021, the overall pass percentage was 93.10 per cent. However, that can be accorded to a pandemic hit academic with it being impossible to sit physically for exams and students being promoted based on past performances.