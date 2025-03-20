HS 1st Year Maths Exam Postponed, New Date to Be Announced

The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) has announced the postponement of the Higher Secondary First Year (Class XI) Mathematics examination, which was scheduled to be held on March 21, 2025, in the afternoon session.
In an official notice, the Controller of Examinations, Assam State School Education Board, Division - II stated, "It is hereby informed to all concerned that the Question Paper of Higher Secondary First Examination (Class XI) of the Mathematics subject which is scheduled to be held on 21.03.2025 in the afternoon session, is hereby postponed due to some unavoidable reasons."
The board further mentioned that the next date of examination on this subject and course of action will be notified in due course of time.