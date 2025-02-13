Assam HS Exams: First Day Marred by Unfair Practices; 3 Held in Nagaon

On the first day of the Assam Higher Secondary (HS) final examination, three individuals, including two teachers of a private school and another youth, were detained for allegedly using unfair practices at an examination centre in Nagaon district's Samaguri.

According to sources, after the exam began on Thursday morning, the students entered the centre crossing the the boundary wall of the examination centre and providing cheating materials to the candidates.

Following this, the teachers and police personnel present at the centre detained the trio.

The arrested teachers are Ziyarul Islam and Ejazul Islam, both teachers of the Adhyayan Academy in Khalihamari. While the third detained individual has been identified as Merazul Haque.

The Samaguri police are currently continuing their investigation into the matter.