HS Students to Get Scooty Based on Cut-off Marks: Ranoj Pegu

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on Monday said that students who secured first division in Higher Secondary examination, the results of which was declared today will also get scooty.

“Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had on earlier declared that the students securing first division in HSLC and HS will be given scooty. The scooty will be awarded based on the cut off marks keeping in mind the budget,” the education minister said.

He said that last year also the scooty have been provided to the students based on a certain cut off marks and this year too, it will be provided on the same criteria and as far as the first division holders are concerned, the chief minister will decide as to how the Anundoram Barooah award could be continued.

The provision will be made under the Pragyan Bharati scheme. This was informed by Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog during the state budget session of 2022-23.

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) declared the higher secondary (HS) results on Monday.

The results for the three streams, that is, science, arts and commerce were declared today. The total pass percentage in Assam was recorded at 87.64 per cent.

According to data from AHSEC, the topper in the science stream with 491 marks out of 500 is Dhritiraj Bastav Kalita of Deomornoi HS School in Darrang.

The second position was secured by Alangkrita Gautam Baruah of Salt Brook Academy in Dibrugarh, who got 488 out of 500 marks, while the third position was secured by Surajit Sutradhar of Concept Senior Secondary School in Nagaon who got 486 marks out of 500.

In the commerce stream, the highest marks were secured by Sagar Agarwal of Vivekananda Senior Secondary School in Cachar who got 482 out of 500 marks.

The second spot was secured by Manosh Jyoti Borthakur of Crescent Academy in Jorhat, who got 476 out of 500 marks, while the third position was secured by Nikhil Gupta of RD Senior Secondary School in Tinsukia who got 474 marks out of 500.

In the arts stream, Sadhana Devi of Kamrup Girls’ Senior Secondary School in Kamrup (rural) and Cherry Gohain of Womens College in Tinsukia secured the top position with 487 marks obtained out of 500.

The second spot was secured by Bidisha Misra of Sankardev Academy in Nalbari, who got 486 out of 500 marks, while the third position was secured by Sudipta Debnath of Sankardev Senior Secondary School in Hojai who got 483 marks out of 500 and Niloy Kurmi of Ramanujan Senior Secondary School in Nagaon, who got 483 out of 500.