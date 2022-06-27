“Study Science or Commerce, it will Help to Get Job”: Ranoj Pegu

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu has urged the HSLC passed students to study Science or Commerce. “I urge the HSLC passed students to study Science or Commerce as it helps to get a job easily,” said Pegu while addressing a press conference in Guwahati.

He further stated that he is happy with the result of Higher Secondary examination declared today. “The result this year is best in a decade. This year the pass percentage is highest and this is only due to the screening conducted in Class X,” he added.

Pegu further stated that the students are much less in Commerce and Science stream but most of the students passed in first and second division.

Pegu further informed that there are 1.12 lakh seats in Science stream in the state. “The processes of filling up the vacancies of PG teachers are going on and IIT professors will train the Science teachers,” he said.

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) declared the higher secondary (HS) results on Monday.

The results for the three streams, that is, science, arts and commerce were declared today. The total pass percentage in Assam was recorded at 87.64 per cent.

Also Read: Assam HS Results: Science Students Shine, Record Highest Pass Percentage

According to data from AHSEC, the topper in the science stream with 491 marks out of 500 is Dhritiraj Bastav Kalita of Deomornoi HS School in Darrang.

The second position was secured by Alangkrita Gautam Baruah of Salt Brook Academy in Dibrugarh, who got 488 out of 500 marks, while the third position was secured by Surajit Sutradhar of Concept Senior Secondary School in Nagaon who got 486 marks out of 500.

In the commerce stream, the highest marks were secured by Sagar Agarwal of Vivekananda Senior Secondary School in Cachar who got 482 out of 500 marks.

The second spot was secured by Manosh Jyoti Borthakur of Crescent Academy in Jorhat, who got 476 out of 500 marks, while the third position was secured by Nikhil Gupta of RD Senior Secondary School in Tinsukia who got 474 marks out of 500.

In the arts stream, Sadhana Devi of Kamrup Girls’ Senior Secondary School in Kamrup (rural) and Cherry Gohain of Womens College in Tinsukia secured the top position with 487 marks obtained out of 500.

The second spot was secured by Bidisha Misra of Sankardev Academy in Nalbari, who got 486 out of 500 marks, while the third position was secured by Sudipta Debnath of Sankardev Senior Secondary School in Hojai who got 483 marks out of 500 and Niloy Kurmi of Ramanujan Senior Secondary School in Nagaon, who got 483 out of 500.