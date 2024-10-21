HSLC Exam 2025: Online Form Fill-Up to Begin from Oct 23

The online form fill-up for the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination 2025 will commence through online mode on October 23, 2024, and continue until November 14, 2024.
This was informed by the Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) through an official notification.
The other key deadlines for the examination process are as follows:
Last Date for Online Payment/Challan Generation: November 15, 2024
Last Date for Challan Payment at SBI Bank: November 18, 2024
Online Checklist Correction (up to): November 30, 2024
Detailed instructions for filling out the form will be available on the online examination portal at sebaregistration.org.
The User ID and Password for the Online Examination Portal will be the same as those used for the Class IX Registration Portal. In case of any issues regarding lost credentials, please contact the Member Secretary of the Regional Office, ASSEB, Division - I, in your respective district.
Payments can be made through the SBI Online mode or via the SBI Challan generated from the portal. Schools may deposit the SBI Challan at any nearest SBI branch along with the necessary fees.
Helpline numbers are available on the online examination portal for further assistance.