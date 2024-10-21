HSLC Exam 2025: Online Form Fill-Up to Begin from Oct 23

The User ID and Password for the Online Examination Portal will be the same as those used for the Class IX Registration Portal. In case of any issues regarding lost credentials, please contact the Member Secretary of the Regional Office, ASSEB, Division - I, in your respective district.

Payments can be made through the SBI Online mode or via the SBI Challan generated from the portal. Schools may deposit the SBI Challan at any nearest SBI branch along with the necessary fees.