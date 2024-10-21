Education

HSLC Exam 2025: Online Form Fill-Up to Begin from Oct 23

Detailed instructions for filling out the form will be available on the online examination portal at sebaregistration.org.
HSLC Exam 2025: Online Form Fill-Up to Begin from Oct 23
HSLC Exam 2025: Online Form Fill-Up to Begin from Oct 23
Pratidin Time
Updated on

The online form fill-up for the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination 2025 will commence through online mode on October 23, 2024, and continue until November 14, 2024.

This was informed by the Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) through an official notification.

The other key deadlines for the examination process are as follows:

Last Date for Online Payment/Challan Generation: November 15, 2024

Last Date for Challan Payment at SBI Bank: November 18, 2024

Online Checklist Correction (up to): November 30, 2024

Detailed instructions for filling out the form will be available on the online examination portal at sebaregistration.org.

The User ID and Password for the Online Examination Portal will be the same as those used for the Class IX Registration Portal. In case of any issues regarding lost credentials, please contact the Member Secretary of the Regional Office, ASSEB, Division - I, in your respective district.

Payments can be made through the SBI Online mode or via the SBI Challan generated from the portal. Schools may deposit the SBI Challan at any nearest SBI branch along with the necessary fees.

Helpline numbers are available on the online examination portal for further assistance.

HSLC Exam 2025: Online Form Fill-Up to Begin from Oct 23
SEBA To Declare HSLC Compartmental Results Today | Here's How To Check
High School Leaving Certificate
HSLC 2025
Assam State School Education Board

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
X
education>>education/hslc-exam-2025-online-form-fill-up-to-begin-from-oct-23
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com