SEBA To Declare HSLC Compartmental Results Today | Here's How To Check

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) will declare the results for High School Leaving Certificate (Compartmental) Examination for 2024 at 11 am on Friday.
The exams were held in the months of May-June. "Results will be declared through the results Gazette in PDF format and the Numbers of the candidates who are declared passed will be provided therein," the official notification read.
Students will be able to view their results and download the digital marksheet from the official SEBA website as well as the SEBA mobile app.
For downloading the marksheet, students will be required to enter their roll and number in the space provided on the official website "sebaonline.org".
If the roll number is C24-0001 and number is 0012, then it has to entered in the following format:
Students will also be able to check and download their results from the official mobile application 'SEBA Results'. The app can be downloaded from Google Play Store, the link of which is also available on the SEBA official website.
"The hard copy of Certificate cum Marks sheet shall be provided to the candidates in due course of time," the official notification stated.
The notification further directed educational institutions to enroll students for Class XI based on the digital marksheet. However, they have been asked to verify the results through the digital results Gazette available on the SEBA website and with schools.
"Schools can verify the results of each student through website of SEBA 'sebaonline.org' and also by referring to the mobile App. In case of any doubt. Educational Institutions have to refer Board of Secondary Education (SEBA) for verification," the notification mentioned.