SEBA To Release HSLC Exam Results Before Bihu: AASU

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) will release the results of the soon to be held High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Class 10 final examinations before Bohag Bihu in April, the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) said on Friday.
A meeting between officials of SEBA, Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC), and representatives of AASU took place today over the upcoming HSLC Class 10, and Class 12 final board examinations.
During the crucial meeting, the AASU reportedly held up demands for a free and fair conduction of examination to minimise harassment of the student fraternity.
A total of 4,25,924 students will be appearing in the upcoming HSLC examinations set to be held in February, among whom there 1,90,934 male candidates and 2,34,980 female candidates.
The examinations will be held across 913 centres in Assam, it has been revealed.
Meanwhile, a further 2,79,946 students will be appearing for the AHSEC Class 12 final examinations including 2,06,305 candidates in Arts stream, 55,200 students in Science stream, 19,562 students in Commerce stream and a further 879 candidates in Vocational stream.
The examinations will be held across a total of 877 exam centres.
In light of several question paper leak incidents during the HSLC examinations held in the previous academic year which caused undue harassment to already under-pressure students, the AASU has called for stepping up security measures.
The AASU, during today's meeting highlighted the issue asking for watertight security measures to ensure no such incidents of paper leak take place.
Moreover, the SEBA informed AASU representatives that the results will be released before the Bohag Bihu in April this year.