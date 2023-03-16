HSLC Paper Leak: 13 Teachers Assigned Overwatch Duty

In a recent development in the HSLC paper leak case, a handful of teachers from across the state have been assigned to perform duties at their respective police stations while receiving the question paper packets from the Centre-in charge of the examination.

The teachers have been tasked to ensure to that the number of question paper packets available at the police stations tally with the number of packets sent from SEBA Office, the detail of which is with the Centre-in-charge itself.

The teachers as well as the Centre-in-charge must also ensure that the seals of every Question Paper packet remain intact.

“…the following teachers are hereby nominated and assigned to perform duties in the respective Police Station/ Police Out Post who will be present at the time of receiving the Question Paper packets kept in the Police Station/ Police Out Post by the Centre-in-charge of the examination centre,” an order issued by the Officer of the Inspector of schools stated.

“The nominated teachers should not be involved in other duties relating to the conduct of the examination” it added.

Below is the list of nominated teachers -

Ramen Saikia , AT, Champabati HS - Basistha PS

Arun Sarma , AT, KaliramBaruah Girls HS - Bharalumukh PS

Ronojit Das , AT, Bishnupur HS - FatasilAmbari PS

ChinmoyChetia , AT, Guwahati Refinery HSS - Chandmari PS

DibyaJyoti Goswami , AT, Champabati HS - Paltan bazar PS

Dhruba Chakraborty , AT, Ambari HS - Jalukbari PS

Bhogeswary Boro , AT, Sonapur HSS - Sonapur PS

Prabhat Narayan Kalita , AT, Chandrapur HS - Pragjyotishpur PS

Gunalata Saharia , AT, Gopal Boro Govt. HSS - Dispur PS

Kamaleswar Das , Dakhin Guwahati Lachitgarh HS - Geetanagar PS

Pranita Sarma Bordoloi , AT, KamrupAcademy HS - Latasil PS

Pradip Deka , AT, Panbazar HSS - Noonmati PS

Niren Choudhury , AT, Arya Vidyapeeth HSS - Panbazar PS

Hareswar Kalita , AT, Saraighat HS - North Guwahati PS

Nayanjyoti Kalita , AT, Dharapur HSS - Azara PS

Nameshwar Boro, AT, Khetri HS - Khetri PS

The order further laid out a few guidelines for the examinations that were rescheduled due to the mishappenings -

Proper frisking of the candidates must be done, which to be ensured by Centre In-charge. Centre-in-charge must appoint staff to assist the police personnel deployed in the centre for the frisking of the candidates as was done in the previous examination.

The Centre-in-charge will appoint at least two invigilators in each room of the examination centres. In cases where there are more candidates, more invigilators must be appointed as per requirement. The invigilators will remain vigilant throughout the examination rooms so that the candidates do not engage in any kind of malpractice and actions should be taken against those involved in any kind of malpractice by the invigilators.

The assistance of the police personnel deployed in the centre may be taken to restrict all kinds of interference from external sources as and when necessary.

Meanwhile, the Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police have arrested three persons detained 29 others for questioning in connection with the HSLC question paper leak.

As per reports, the CID is interrogating 23 people here in Guwahati in connection with the matter, while three suspects are being interrogated in Lakhimpur, five in Dhemaji's Gogamukh and one in Tezpur are being questioned.

As the investigation into the HSLC question paper leak case carries on, the CID branch of Assam Police has continued to make arrests and are questioning the suspects.