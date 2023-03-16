Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog Speaks Ahead Of Tabling Budget

Ahead of presenting the state budget for the fiscal year 2023-24, Assam finance minister Ajanta Neog on Thursday said that this year’s budget will be focused on the overall welfare of the people.

Addressing reporters ahead of tabling the budget during the ongoing session of the Assam Legislative Assembly today, the finance minister noted that this would be her third budget.

Ajanta Neog said, “This will be the third budget that I will be presenting. This year the budget will focus on the overall welfare of the people of the state.”

The finance minister elucidated the sectors that were given more importance in this year’s budget. She said that special focus had been on the education sector and eradication of poverty.

“This year, the budget will emphasize on self-employment. We have given special focus on revamping the education sector. Also, eradication of poverty in Assam will be a major focus point for this budget,” she said.

The finance minister further said, “There has been an attempt to find a solution to the problem of unemployment. We have also accorded focus on the economic development of Assam.”

Speaking further, Ajanta Neog mentioned that attention has been paid on the socio-economic aspects. “We have focused more on those living below the poverty line, while women empowerment will also be on the agenda of this budget,” she added.

According to information received, the House will initiate its proceedings today with Question Hour. After that, finance minister Ajanta Neog will introduce the Indian Partnership Amendment Bill in the House.

This will be followed by the tabling of the budget for 2023-24 by the finance minister. As per reports, the budget is expected to be presented after 10.30 am today.

Earlier, Ajanta Neog had said that the budget this year will cover socio-economic aspects of the state and it will include some good news for women.