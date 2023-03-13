HSLC Paper Leak: Opposition Round Govt, Demand Ranoj Pegu's Resignation

The opposition in Assam went on an offensive against the government and education minister Ranoj Pegu after the General Science paper of the ongoing High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Class 10 exams were leaked ahead of today’s examination.

After the matter came to light, the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) released a notification last night announcing the cancellation of today’s examination.

This is not the first instance as earlier, several reports had claimed of question papers of previous examinations leaking. However, education minister Ranoj Pegu had called the reports false and denied that the papers were leaked before the examination.

Meanwhile, on the second day of the Assam Legislative Assembly’s budget session, the opposition parties cornered the BJP led government in this regard. Congress’ Debabrata Saikia and Rakibul Hussain led the charge.

Reacting to the paper leak incident, they said that the opposition wanted to bring up the issue in the house, however, they were not allowed to do so.

The Congress has demanded a thorough probe into the matter under the supervision of a high court judge.

On the other hand, Sivasagar MLA and Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi was not one to back off from taking a stand against the government. Speaking on the matter outside the assembly, he said that the opposition has unanimously demanded the resignation of education minister Ranoj Pegu.

Akhil Gogoi said, “The Chief Minister is one to always hog the limelight. He takes credit for everything. Then he should be the one to take the credit for question paper leaking.”

Further targeting the Assam CM, Gogoi said, “The aim of the chief minister was not to curb child marriage. All he wanted to do was appear on TV.”

Meanwhile, Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu took to Twitter to allay the fear among students following the cancellation of today’s examination. He said that a new date will be announced today itself.

Ranoj Pegu tweeted, “I appeal to the HSLC candidates not to panic or feel disheartened over cancellation of General Science examination. SEBA will announce alternative date today itself. #SEBA @himantabiswa #hslc2023.”