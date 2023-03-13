Row Over HSLC Science Paper Leak: Ranoj Pegu Hails SEBA, Why?

Amid the row over alleged paper leakage incident of general Science just a day before the commencement of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination, the state education minister Ranoj Pegu stated that this is the second time that has been reported after almost 17 years.

According to the education minister, the last time such paper leak incidents were reported in the year 2006.

This comes after Ranoj Pegu received sharp criticism from both the students and opposition parties, following the announcement of the cancellation of the examination by the board of secondary education (SEBA) on Sunday night.

Today, student’s organizations among several other parties have burnt the effigy of education minister Ranoj Pegu demanding his resignation as education minister.

Reacting to the HSLC paper leakage incident, Ranoj Pegu told the media, “This is the second time, such incidents of paper leak incidents have come to the fore in the state, earlier, in the year 2006 such incidents were reported. Regarding the rumours over the leakage of previous papers this year, as soon as we learnt about the incidents of question papers leakage on the media, we have crossed verified them and found there was no such incidents. However, after having concrete evidence of the leaked science paper, the board has decided to cancel the examination right away. I have no doubt regarding SEBA's efficiency in handling the issue.”

About the Science Paper Leakage

Pegu mentioned that he was informed by the SEBA about a rumour regarding the question paper leak of HSLC Science examination. After investigation, the board then decided to annul the examination after collecting sufficient evidence of the same. A case was then lodged by the SEBA in this regard and CID has been directed to probe into the matter.

“I also had a word with the Director General of Police and culprits will be punished as per the law,” said the education minister.

Role of Police in HSLC Examination

State Education Minister Ranoj Pegu further stated that the set of question papers is kept under the close surveillance of the police, not the teacher. Moreover, the papers are supposed to get delivered at the examination centres prior to the commencement of the test in the morning hours.

“Since, the paper was leaked before the commencement of the examination, thus, SEBA has decided to lodge a police case into the incident,” added Pegu.

Meanwhile, Ranoj Pegu took to Twitter urging the students not to panic.

"I appeal to the HSLC candidates not to panic or feel disheartened over cancellation of General Science examination. SEBA will announce alternative date today itself," wrote Pegu in his tweet.