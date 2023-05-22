HSLC Results 2023: Boys Leave Behind Girls This Year

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) declared the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination results for the year 2023 and male candidates secured a total pass percentage of 74.71 per cent, while female candidates secured a total pass percentage of 70.96 per cent.
According to official data from SEBA, a total of 1,94,063 male candidates had applied to appear for the HSLC exams this year, while the number of female candidates who applied was 2,28,140.
Of the total male candidates, 1,90,765 candidates appeared in the HSLC final exams. A total of 46,431 male candidates secured first division, 71,060 candidates secured second division and 25,033 candidates secured third division.
This meant that a total of 1,42,524 male candidates out of the total appeared candidates passed the HSLC exams this year, taking the total pass percentage for male candidates to 74.71 per cent.
On the other hand, a total of 2,24,559 female candidates out of the total number of applicants actually appeared in the HSLC final exams. Of them 48,482 candidates secured first division, 77,513 candidates secured second division and 33,361 candidates secured third division.
This meant that a total of 1,59,356 female candidates out of the total number of candidates who took the HSLC final exams this year passed, which took the overall pass percentage to 70.96 per cent.
It may be noted that a total of 4,15,324 candidates appeared in the board examination. Of them, 94,913 students secured first division, 1,48,573 students got second division and 58,394 students got third division. In addition, 18,653 students received star marks, 8,517 students bagged distinction marks in the examinations.
This year saw one of the highest passing percentages since the year 1992. In fact, 2023 results saw the second-highest pass percentage recorded since 1992, according to SEBA. In 2021, the overall pass percentage was 93.10 per cent. However, that can be accorded to a pandemic hit academic with it being impossible to sit physically for exams and students being promoted based on past performances.
Candidates will be able to check the results on the following websites: