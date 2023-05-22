HSLC Results 2023: Boys Leave Behind Girls This Year

Of the total male candidates, 1,90,765 candidates appeared in the HSLC final exams. A total of 46,431 male candidates secured first division, 71,060 candidates secured second division and 25,033 candidates secured third division.

This meant that a total of 1,42,524 male candidates out of the total appeared candidates passed the HSLC exams this year, taking the total pass percentage for male candidates to 74.71 per cent.