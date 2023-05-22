HSLC Results 2023: Nalbari Holds Highest No. of Rank Holders

With recording a total pass percentage of 72.69 percent in the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination in Assam, Nalbari district recorded the highest number of rank holders.
As many as 61 candidates have been able to secure positions in the top ten ranks out of which eight rank holders are from Nalbari district.
The following are the rank holders from Nalbari district-
Lucky Devi Choudhury (Second Rank)
Manmita Sarma (Second Rank)
Mriganka Bhattacharyya (Third Rank)
Rishmita Mahanta (Sixth Rank)
Rajdeep Kalita (Eighth Rank)
Bipasha Sarma (Ninth Rank)
Hrisikes Kalita (Ninth Rank)
Pragyan Sarma (Tenth Rank)
Nalbari district has recorded a total pass percentage of 88.02 percent.
In the number of rank holders, Nalbari is followed by Barpeta district with seven rank holders.
While Kamrup (Metropolitan) district is in the third position in recording the number of rank holders as it recorded six holders from the district.
The following are the rank holders from Kamrup (M) district:
Aditi Bhuyan (Fourth Rank)
Upakul Parashar (Fifth Rank)
Anant Jain (Fifth Rank)
Sanjana Kaur (Sixth Rank)
Antara Mobasshira Hoque Khandakar (Sixth Rank)
Nilabh Pathak (Tenth Rank)
On the other hand, Jorhat and Dhemaji districts have recorded the lowest number of rank holders with one holder each.
Meanwhile, despite recording the highest pass percentage, Chirang district has not been able to record a single rank holder from the district.