HSLC Results 2023: ST(P) Category Records Highest Pass Percentage

In the recently announced High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination results, the candidates of Scheduled Tribes-Plains have given an outstanding performance as the pass percentage recorded in this category is 75.69 percent.
A total number of 58,332 candidates from ST(P) category appeared for the board exam of which 12,985 secured first division, 23,397 got second division and 7,769 got third division.
The ST(P) category was followed by General category as it recorded 74.29 pass percentage and Other Backward Caste (OBC) recorded 73.41 percent.
A total of 1,82,065 candidates from General category appeared for the exam of which 44,146 got first division, 63,627 got second division and 25,490 got third division.
While, a total of 99,306 candidates from OBC category appeared for the HSLC exam of which 25,578 secured first division, 34,052 secured second division and 13,272 got third division.
Meanwhile, the Tea Garden category candidates have displayed the lowest performance in the board exam as it recorded a pass percentage of 49.95 percent.
Of the 13,306 candidates who appeared, 6,647 managed to pass this time and 6,659 students failed to pass the HSLC exam. Of the students who passed, 592 secured first division, 3,580 got second division and 2,475 got third division.