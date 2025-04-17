HSLC Toppers to Get Free Seats at St John's Higher Secondary School in Assam's Barama

St John's Higher Secondary School in Barama, Baksa district of Assam, has rolled out a special admission initiative to reward academic excellence in the recently declared High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination.

In a statement, the school’s Principal, Father David Choudhury, announced that students scoring 90% or above in the HSLC exam will be granted free admission into the first year of Higher Secondary.

Further encouraging high-performing students, the school has introduced additional concessions:

75% fee waiver for those scoring 85% and above ,

50% fee waiver for students securing 80% and above.

Father Choudhury also shared that the school recorded a 100% pass rate, with the highest score touching an impressive 94%.

Recognized as one of the leading educational institutions in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), St John's continues to uphold its commitment to quality education while extending support to economically weaker students. The principal emphasized that the move is aimed at ensuring that financial constraints do not hinder deserving students from pursuing higher education.

