Mumbai Cops in Assam: Cyber Scammers Nabbed After All-Night Hunt

In a major breakthrough in a high-value cybercrime case, a joint police team comprising personnel from the Mumbai Crime Branch, CID Unit-III, and Morigaon Police apprehended five individuals allegedly involved in a large-scale credit card fraud linked to HSBC Bank.

The operation, conducted late last night, led to the arrest of the following accused:

Elius Ahmed (20), S/O Rafiqul Islam, from Hahcharabori, PS-Bhelowguri, Morigaon Ajaharul Islam (24), S/O Sadiqul Islam, from Amaraguri, PS-Laharighat, Morigaon Mohibur Rahman (26), S/O Abdul Rashid, from Lalipathar, PS-Dhing, Nagaon Mohiuddin Ahmed (24), S/O Abdul Malek, from Tatikatapathar, PS-Moirabari / Laharighat, Morigaon Abubakkar Siddique (36), S/O Late Ramjan Ali, from Lelaibori, PS-Laharighat, Morigaon

The arrests have been made in connection with Azad Maidan Police Station Case No. 371/2024 (CR No. 101/2024) under Sections 420, 465, 468, 471, 120(B), and 34 of the Indian Penal Code, read with Sections 66(C) and 66(D) of the IT Act.

As per the investigation, the accused allegedly created fake documents such as PAN cards and Aadhaar cards to fraudulently obtain HSBC Bank credit cards, through which they carried out transactions amounting to approximately ₹1 crore.

The arrested individuals are scheduled to be taken to Mumbai on transit remand for further investigation. Authorities believe the arrests will help uncover a wider cybercrime network operating across state lines.

