ICAI CA Foundation Result 2024: Here's How To Check

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to declare the results for the June 2024 examination on Monday (July 29). Candidates will be able to check their results on the official website of ICAI, icai.nic.in.
According to the official announcement, "The result of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination held in June 2024 is likely to be declared on Monday, (Late evening) the 29th July 2024 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website."
Candidates who appeared for the exams will be able to check their CA Foundation results by following these steps:
Visit the ICAI website at icai.nic.in.
Click on the 'CA Foundation Result' link on the homepage.
Enter registration number and roll number.
Submit the details are the result will appear on the screen.
Download a copy of the result for future reference.
Notably, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) holds the CA Foundation exams twice every year in a computer-based mode. The test covers subjects like principles and practice of accounting, law, economics, business mathematics and statistics, and business communication.