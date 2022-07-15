ICAI Likely To Release CA Final Results Today

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to release Chartered Accountancy (CA) final examination results on Friday.

Candidates who had appeared for the final examination this year will be able to check the results through the official website of ICAI at icai.nic.in.

The results for the examinations held in May are expected to be released today. Here is a step-wise guide on how to check results.

Visit the official site of ICAI on icai.nic.in.

Click on ICAI CA Result 2022 link on the home page.

Enter the login details and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

It may be noted that the CA final examinations were conducted from May 14 to 29, 2022 at various centres across the country.