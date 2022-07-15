Tinsukia Police Arrest ULFA-I Linkman From Bengaluru

Assam police on Thursday arrested a United Liberation Front of Asom – Independent (ULFA-I) linkman from Bengaluru in Karnataka.

According to reports, a team of Tinsukia police from Assam nabbed Ranjit Gogoi, a resident of Sadiya town in the district.

Gogoi, officials said, is believed to be a close aide of ULFA-I cadre Gyan Asom alias Santosh Gogoi who was killed in an encounter at Kakopathar in the district.

Tinsukia OC Poragjyoti Buragohain said, “A team of police led by Inspector Bhaskar Raj Baruah arrested Ranjit Gogoi from Bengaluru in connection with a Bordumsa police station case (Case No.29/22).”

“Based on our investigation, we came to know that said ULFA-I linkman Ranjit was involved in cash transactions with one Arun Gohain from Bordumsa whom we arrested earlier. Both Arun and Ranjit were in touch with slain ULFA-I cadre Gyan Asom frequently,” he added.