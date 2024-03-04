ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute, Assam Inaugurated in Dhemaji

In a significant milestone towards advancement in agricultural research and development in the northeastern region, the third ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), Assam was dedicated to the nation on Monday.
The institute constructed at Dirpai Chapori in Assam's Dhemaji was virtually inaugurated by Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Arjun Munda as the Chief Guest.
Prominent leaders present at the inauguration ceremony were Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Kailash Choudhary, Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, and MP Pradan Baruah, among others.
The ICAR-IARI at Dirpai Chapori is spread over 587 hectares providing ample space for operating various research, extension and teaching activities.
The academic journey of IARI, Assam started with a foundation stone laying ceremony on May 26, 2017, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This event marked the initiation of systematic teaching in agricultural research catering to the long trend demands in the northeastern region of India.
The institute aims to undertake systematic research for developing efficient agricultural technologies that can contribute to ushering in the 'Second Green Revolution' in the region. Education, research and outreach are the core objectives of the Institute to engage in comprehensive agricultural development in the north-eastern states. These attempts are likely to enhance productivity, sustainability, and the overall well-being of the agricultural sector in the region. The IARI Assam aspires to become a hub of higher agricultural education in Southeast Asia.