ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute, Assam Inaugurated in Dhemaji

The institute constructed at Dirpai Chapori in Assam's Dhemaji was virtually inaugurated by Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Arjun Munda as the Chief Guest.

Prominent leaders present at the inauguration ceremony were Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Kailash Choudhary, Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, and MP Pradan Baruah, among others.