IIT Guwahati, Imarticus Learning Bring Cybersecurity, Blockchain Programme

The E&ICT Academy at IIT Guwahati, a renowned engineering institution in India, has recently introduced a 10-month advanced certificate course in Cybersecurity and Blockchain. This program, developed in partnership with Imarticus Learning, is available online and is designed to equip individuals with the necessary skills for the growing cybersecurity industry in India. It is projected that the cybersecurity market in India will reach USD 3.5 billion by 2027, with an estimated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.05 per cent.
The Advanced Certificate in Cybersecurity & Blockchain program offers a chance for those interested in cybersecurity to make a significant impact in the digital security market. This program is particularly suited for individuals with a background in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) and who have between 0 to 5 years of experience.
The Principal Investigator of E&ICT Academy - IIT Guwahati described the program as innovative saying, "It will revolutionise cybersecurity practices to help organisations strongly implement preventative measures and better manage cyber risks." Professor Gaurav Trivedi, an Associate Professor at IIT Guwahati, added, "Our partnership with Imarticus Learning will contribute to facilitate our approach of interdisciplinary education and industry collaboration."
Additionally, Nikhil Barshikar, the Founder and CEO of Imarticus Learning, expressed, "E&ICT Academy - IIT Guwahati's active role in course delivery, curriculum development, and practical training will prepare cybersecurity aspirants to take up real-world challenges like phishing scams and blockchain attacks with ease. And, our partnership with E&ICT Academy - IIT Guwahati will help shape the future of cybersecurity by providing new opportunities and enhancing relevant capabilities."
The program emphasizes the enhancement of skills and practical knowledge, with notable features including:
Industry-relevant Curriculum: The curriculum, created by faculty members from IIT Guwahati and cybersecurity experts, is focused on teaching practical skills and ethical work values. It includes topics such as SQL injection, IoT hacking, cloud computing, cryptography, hacking web applications, and social engineering.
Live Interactive Sessions: Online interactive sessions are being organized to provide valuable insights on various topics including networking and blockchain fundamentals, ethical hacking, and vulnerability assessment.
Learning with Industry-prevalent Tools: With regards to progressing in one's career, this course provides instruction in specialized tools commonly used in the industry such as VMware, Kali OS, Nessus, Wireshark, Nmap, John the Ripper, Virtual Box, Angry IP Scanner, OpenVAS, SNMP, and Metasploit.
Campus Immersion at IIT Guwahati: The campus immersion program not only enhances understanding of the cybersecurity landscape but also facilitates networking with academics and researchers.
Comprehensive Growth: In addition to instructing fundamental and advanced principles, the program also fosters the mindset to confront real-life cyber obstacles directly.
The E&ICT Academy at IIT Guwahati provides training in ethical hacking, which is conducted in a hands-on manner through EC-Council. EC-Council is a well-respected organization known globally for its cybersecurity programs. One noteworthy aspect is EC-Council iLabs, which offers a simulated environment to improve skills and gain a competitive advantage. Additionally, they provide guidance to successfully pass the Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) exam.
In addition to this, the Advanced Certificate in Cybersecurity & Blockchain program emphasizes the importance of a well-rounded learning experience, enabling aspiring cybersecurity professionals to explore Bug Bounty programs. These programs involve acquiring knowledge on bug-hunting techniques and utilizing various tools to detect and address security vulnerabilities.
In today's fast-changing digital world, the protection of sensitive data and critical infrastructure has become increasingly crucial. Those interested in cybersecurity can gain expertise in cyber resilience and blockchain technology through the E&ICT Academy at IIT Guwahati. The Advanced Certificate in Cybersecurity & Blockchain program equips individuals with the necessary skills and ethical principles through interactive live sessions, practical lab exercises, collaborative learning, personalized guidance, real-world examples, industry knowledge, and networking prospects.
Imarticus Learning, an edtech company based in India, is at the forefront of providing high-quality, industry-focused education through innovative technology, specialized training, career support, and mentorship from industry experts. With a track record of impacting over 1,000,000 careers in just ten years, Imarticus Learning achieves this through cutting-edge curriculums, highly experienced faculty, and partnerships with over 500 global institutions and corporations. The ultimate goal of Imarticus Learning is to equip both current and future workers with the necessary skills to meet the ever-changing demands of various industries. By offering valuable learning experiences and industry-specific knowledge, Imarticus Learning prepares learners to excel in multiple job roles within their respective sectors.
Imarticus Learning is well-known for its distinctive approach to teaching, which encompasses engaging live lectures (both online and offline), interactive discussions among peers, a combination of online and offline learning modules, seminars tailored to specific industries, final projects, insightful guest lectures, and comprehensive training in soft skills. The institution provides programs that equip students with the necessary skills for thriving careers in data science, analytics, finance, banking, and technology.