ICSE, ISC Exam Results 2024 Declared | Deets Here

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), headquartered in New Delhi, has declared the results for the ICSE (Class 10th) and ISC (Class 12th) examinations for the academic year 2023-2024 on Monday.
In the Class 10th examination, the overall passing rate stood impressively high at 99.47 percent, with 2,42,328 students successfully clearing the exams. For Class 12th, the pass percentage was 98.19 percent, with 98,088 students securing a passing grade.
Among the total 99,901 students who appeared for the Class 10th examinations, 52.82 percent were boys and 47.18 percent were girls.
Notably, girls outperformed boys in both classes, with a pass percentage of 99.65 percent compared to 99.31 percent for boys in Class 10th, and 98.92 percent for girls against 97.53 percent for boys in Class 12th.
Regional performance analysis revealed that the Western region dominated in Class 10th with the highest pass percentage of 99.91 percent, followed closely by the Southern region at 99.88 percent. Similarly, in Class 12th, the Southern region emerged on top with a pass percentage of 99.53 percent, trailed by the Western region at 99.32 percent.
For class 10th, 1,088 differently-abled students with learning difficulties took the exams and 98 of them obtained marks above 90 percent. While 40 visually challenged students took the exam and 12 candidates obtained marks above 90 percent.
236 differently abled students with learning difficulties took the class 12th exam and 18 of them scored marks above 90 percent. While 11 visually challenged students took the exam and two obtained marks above 90 percent.
Students can access their results through various platforms including the CISCE website (https://cisce.org or https://results.cisce.org), the CAREERS portal, and the DigiLocker Portal.