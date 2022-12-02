ICSE Time Table 2023: Schedule of Class 10, 12 exams available on cisce.org

The ICSE/ISC Time Table 2023 has been published by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations. Candidates can access the Class 10 and Class 12 exam schedules on the CISCE website (cisce.org). In accordance with the timetable, the ICSE Class 10 tests will begin on February 27, 2023, and last through March 29, 2023.

The official release from the ICSE states that the ICSE examinations will begin on February 27 and the ISC exams will begin on February 13. Class 10 ICSE exams for 2023 will end on March 29, while Class 12 ISC examinations will end on March 31.

All students must be in the exam room and seated five minutes before the start time of a subject exam. An official statement says that,

"A candidate who arrives late will be required to give a satisfactory explanation and reason to the Supervising Examiner. Except in exceptional circumstances, a paper will not be given to any candidate who is more than half an hour late,"

Steps to check the ICSE and ISC Exam Schedule

The ICSE and ISC exam schedules will feature the timelines, dates, and topics of the tests. Along with that, it will provide some important rules that every student needs to follow. The exam schedule for the year 2023 can be downloaded by following the steps outlined below.

Step 1: Visit cisce.org, CISCE's main webpage.

Step 2: Check out the Notice board.

Step 3: On the next page, choose either "ICSE Year 2023 Examination Timetable" or "ISC Year 2023 Examination Timetable."

Step 4: The last step should have resulted in a PDF file opening on your screen.

Step 5: Download or screenshot the PDF of the ICSE 10th and ISC 12th Grade Schedule, 2023.

It should be mentioned that all students are expected to follow all rules and regulations and that anyone caught cheating on the CISCE board exams would be reported to the organization's Chief Executive and Secretary. Moreover, they could be expelled from the examination room and prevented from taking subsequent board examinations.