IGNOU Introduces 13 New Courses, Including 4 Specialized MBA Programs

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced the introduction of 13 new courses across its various schools, including four innovative MBA programs. This significant expansion aims to cater to the evolving educational needs of students and professionals.
Among the new offerings are MBA programs in Construction Management, Logistics and Supply Chain Management, Agribusiness Management, and Healthcare and Hospital Management. Additionally, IGNOU has introduced a PG Diploma in Rehabilitation Psychology, a PG Diploma in Disaster Risk Reduction and Management, an MA in Geeta Studies, and several certificate programs focused on early childhood special education and inclusion.
The recently announced MBA in Healthcare and Hospital Management is designed for graduates who have secured at least 50 percent marks (45 percent for candidates from reserved categories, in accordance with Government of India norms). This program emphasizes the growing importance of healthcare management in today's world.
Admissions have also begun for the MBA in Construction Management, a two-year degree offered by the School of Engineering and Technology. This program is exclusively available in English, with a semester fee of Rs 15,500, except for the third semester, which costs Rs 17,500 due to the inclusion of an 8-credit project. Interested candidates can register through the official admission portal: ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.
These new courses reflect IGNOU's commitment to providing diverse and specialized educational opportunities, addressing the dynamic demands of various professional fields.