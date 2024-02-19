IGNOU Re-Registration 2024: Last Date, Fee, and Process

Re-Registration Process

The re-registration process is conducted online through the official IGNOU portal. Students are required to follow these steps:

Visit the official IGNOU website: onlinerr.ignou.ac.in

Read all the instructions carefully.

Proceed for Re-Registration.

Enter your enrollment number and password.

Select the semester and elective subjects.

Pay the re-registration fee to conclude the process.

Documents Required

For online re-registration, students need the following documents:

Enrollment Number

Password

Registered Mobile Number

Course Code

IGNOU Re-registration Fee Structure

The IGNOU Re-registration fee is an essential component of the form-filling process, requiring students to submit their fees in installments. For instance, let's consider a student enrolled in the BA program, which has an initial fee of Rs. 12,000. This fee is divided into three parts, spread across the three-year duration of the program, resulting in a Re-registration fee of Rs. 4,000 for each installment.

Upon completing the fee submission process, students receive confirmation via email or SMS on their registered mobile number. The Re-registration Fee varies depending on the selected course and any outstanding balance due.

Fees may differ based on course selection, with variations between general and other categories. Students can refer to the dropdown list for course-wise fee structures to understand the fee breakdown better.

For students in their second or third year of study, the Re-registration fee is applicable, ensuring continued registration for the next academic year. The university calculates the fee based on previous semester and year data. For instance, a student enrolled in the BDP program, with a total course fee of Rs. 6,000, pays Rs. 2,000 per year over the three-year duration of the program.

Checking Re-Registration Status

After completing the re-registration process for the January session, students often wonder how they can verify the status of their IGNOU online re-registration for 2024. Here are the steps to follow: