IGNOU Re-Registration 2024: Last Date, Fee, and Process

IGNOU Re-Registration 2024: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced the commencement of the re-registration process for the January 2024 academic session. Re-registration is crucial for existing students to continue their studies in various undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programs offered by IGNOU. Here's a comprehensive guide to understanding the IGNOU Re-Registration process for 2024.
The last date for IGNOU Re-Registration 2024 in the January session is 29th February 2024. It's essential for students to complete the re-registration process before this deadline to avoid any late fees.
Re-registration is open to existing Indian and international students entering their 2nd or 3rd year of undergraduate and postgraduate programs in the January 2024 session. Additionally, students progressing into their next semester across diploma and certificate courses are also eligible.
IGNOU offers a wide array of UG and PG level courses, including but not limited to BA, BCom, BSc, BCA, MA, MCom, MCA, among others. The re-registration process encompasses various disciplines such as English, Hindi, Political Science, History, and more.
The re-registration process is conducted online through the official IGNOU portal. Students are required to follow these steps:
Visit the official IGNOU website: onlinerr.ignou.ac.in
Read all the instructions carefully.
Proceed for Re-Registration.
Enter your enrollment number and password.
Select the semester and elective subjects.
Pay the re-registration fee to conclude the process.
For online re-registration, students need the following documents:
Enrollment Number
Password
Registered Mobile Number
Course Code
The IGNOU Re-registration fee is an essential component of the form-filling process, requiring students to submit their fees in installments. For instance, let's consider a student enrolled in the BA program, which has an initial fee of Rs. 12,000. This fee is divided into three parts, spread across the three-year duration of the program, resulting in a Re-registration fee of Rs. 4,000 for each installment.
Upon completing the fee submission process, students receive confirmation via email or SMS on their registered mobile number. The Re-registration Fee varies depending on the selected course and any outstanding balance due.
Fees may differ based on course selection, with variations between general and other categories. Students can refer to the dropdown list for course-wise fee structures to understand the fee breakdown better.
For students in their second or third year of study, the Re-registration fee is applicable, ensuring continued registration for the next academic year. The university calculates the fee based on previous semester and year data. For instance, a student enrolled in the BDP program, with a total course fee of Rs. 6,000, pays Rs. 2,000 per year over the three-year duration of the program.
After completing the re-registration process for the January session, students often wonder how they can verify the status of their IGNOU online re-registration for 2024. Here are the steps to follow:
Visit the official IGNOU Registration portal at .
Log in using the enrollment number and code provided by the University.
Once logged in, click on the submit button.
Verify the program details, including the course code.
If the course names are visible, it indicates that IGNOU has updated the re-registration status for 2024 successfully.
Here are some frequently asked questions (FAQs) to provide further clarity on the IGNOU Re-Registration process for the January 2024-25 session:
What is IGNOU Re-Registration?
IGNOU Re-Registration is the process through which existing students enroll for the next semester or year in their ongoing courses. It's a mandatory step to continue their studies with IGNOU.
What to do if you fail to Re-register?
If you fail to re-register within the specified deadline, you may have to wait for the next semester or year to re-register. It's crucial to adhere to the deadlines to avoid interruptions in your academic progress.
What is the last date for IGNOU Re-Registration 2024-25?
The last date to apply for IGNOU Re-Registration for the January 2024-25 session is 29th February 2024. It's important to complete the process before this date to avoid any late fees.
How often does IGNOU enable a re-registration portal in a year?
IGNOU enables students to re-register for their enrolled programs twice a year, typically in January and July sessions. These sessions accommodate the academic calendar and allow students to plan their studies accordingly.
Who is eligible to apply for IGNOU’s re-registration form 2024?
Re-registration is available for candidates enrolled in any IGNOU UG or PG program who are progressing into their 2nd or 3rd year of study. Additionally, students advancing to the next semester across diploma and certificate courses are eligible to re-register.
What documents are required for IGNOU Re-Registration?
To complete the online re-registration process, students need their Enrollment Number, Password, Registered Mobile Number, and Course Code. These details are essential for accessing the re-registration portal and completing the form.
How can I check my IGNOU Re-Registration status?
After completing the re-registration process, students can check their status online through the official IGNOU portal. By logging in with their credentials, they can view their program details and confirm their successful re-registration.
What if I miss the IGNOU Re-Registration deadline?
Missing the IGNOU Re-Registration deadline may result in late fees. It's essential to complete the process before the specified date to avoid any financial penalties and ensure uninterrupted academic progress.
Can international students re-register for IGNOU courses?
Yes, international students enrolled in IGNOU UG or PG programs are eligible for re-registration, provided they meet the specified criteria and adhere to the deadlines.
Is re-registration mandatory for all IGNOU students?
Yes, re-registration is mandatory for all existing IGNOU students who wish to continue their studies in the upcoming semester or year. It ensures continuity and progression in their chosen courses.
By referring to these FAQs, students can gain a better understanding of the IGNOU Re-Registration process and address any queries they may have regarding deadlines, eligibility, and procedures.