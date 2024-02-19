Assam: HSLC Candidate Faints During Exam, Dies at Hospital Later

A candidate appearing in the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examinations in Assam tragically died due to unidentified health conditions on Monday, reports emerged.
According to information, the deceased girl named Ananya Baruah fainted during the examinations. This had reportedly happened on the first day of the HSLC exam which started on February 16 (Friday).
Right after this, she was admitted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on the same day, reports said. However, after undergoing treatment at the GMCH for three days, Ananya reportedly passed away on Sunday night.
It may be mentioned that what exactly happened to the girl is not known so far.
Ananya was a resident of Sipajahar in Darrang district and a student of the Sipajhar B. J Girls' High School. A pall of gloom has descended across the entire area after the girl's death.