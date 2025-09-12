IIM Ahmedabad Launches First International Campus In Dubai

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A) has inaugurated its first international campus in Dubai, marking a significant step in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for the globalisation of Indian education.

The campus was officially opened on September 11, 2025, by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and UAE Minister of Higher Education Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan highlighted that this campus will showcase the best of India to the world. Dubai provides the perfect launchpad for the ethos of “Indian in Spirit, Global in Outlook" by hosting IIMA’s international campus.

Located in Dubai International Academic City, the campus offers a one-year MBA program tailored for working professionals and entrepreneurs, along with executive education courses focusing on artificial intelligence, innovation, and business practices pertinent to the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.



The establishment of this campus is a result of collaboration between IIM-A and BRS Ventures, a UAE-based company, which will provide infrastructure and industry links, while IIM-A will offer academic expertise.

This initiative aligns with India's broader strategy to expand its educational influence globally, enhancing bilateral ties with the UAE and fostering knowledge exchange and innovation.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, who highlighted the importance of this collaboration in strengthening educational partnerships between India and the UAE.

This development underscores India's commitment to becoming a global hub for education and innovation, reflecting the government's focus on enhancing the international presence of its premier educational institutions.